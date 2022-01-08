Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian players discussing with each other on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England in Sydney

Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 5 LIVE Score: AUS vs ENG Live Match Updates from Sydney

Usman Khawaja's scintillating century on Day 4 of the ongoing Sydney Test guided the hosts to 265-6 declared to give England a total of 388 runs to win the fourth Ashes Test.

Openers Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed then survived a nervous 11 overs in fading light to get England safely to stumps at 29 without loss.

Khawaja, who scored 137 in the first innings in his first appearance since 2019, headlined another dominant day for Australia with an unbeaten 101 off 138 balls as part of a 179-run partnership with Cameron Green.

It was just the third time that twin centuries have been made at the Sydney Cricket Ground with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting the last man to score two centuries in an SCG test — 2006 vs. South Africa.

Green (74) made a welcome contribution for Australia, which had sunk to 86-4 earlier in the day, with his second half-century in his eighth test.

The record successful fourth-innings chase at the SCG is 288 runs, which was achieved by Ponting's Australia in the same 2006 test against South Africa.