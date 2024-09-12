Australia see off dicey England in T20 series opener in Southampton; Head, Hazlewood and Abbott star

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia bowled out England for 151 to win the T20 series opener in Southampton on Wednesday, September 11

Australia continued in England from where they left off in Scotland as they began the three-match T20 series against the 2022 champions with a win in the opener in Southampton on Wednesday, September 11. The visitors were challenged a bit more by England than Scotland did as despite being 89/1 in just the seventh over, Australia couldn't last their entire innings and were bowled out for 179. However, Australian bowlers proved to be just too good and were the difference as they defended a slightly tricky total rather comfortably in the end.

Like usual, Travis Head began in a hurry, as he has been in the past 12 months or so in white-ball cricket in the powerplay. Australia had knocked off 86 runs in the powerplay itself with Head getting 30 of them in just one over off Sam Curran. Head got out on the final delivery of the powerplay but not before ensuring that Australia took wind beneath England's out early.

Matt Short, Head's new opening partner kept going, however, with three wickets in a span of 27 balls, England hung around in the game just about. Josh Inglis took the baton from Head and Short and helped Australia cross 150 but by that time, the visitors had lost three more wickets. The spin duo of Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone were getting enough assistance for Australia's big-hitting middle-order not to read them well and gift their wickets.

A clean-up act from Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood meant Australia finished at least 20 short of what they would have hoped for after the start they got but since England had three debutants in their line-up, all while batting, the visitors were in the game.

Comeback man Josh Hazlewood struck early as England lost Will Jacks just in the second over. Phil Salt and Jordan Cox kept Australian bowlers at bay for a few overs before both got out by the powerplay as England were in a spot of bother now with three down. England weren't anywhere near the powerplay that Australia had and the middle order had to do the heavy lifting but Adam Zampa was quickly into his work with the wicket of Jacob Bethell.

Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone staged a comeback for England with a 50-run stand before Sean Abbott sprung into action. England went on to lose four wickets for 22 runs leaving too much to do for the lower order as they were eventually bowled out for 151.

Hazlewood and Zampa took two wickets apiece and Abbott walked away with three scalps as Australia took a 1-0 lead. England will have to quickly hit their straps and look to level the series in the second T20I in Cardiff.