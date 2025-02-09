Australia script history, break India's WTC record as Steve Smith and Co seal 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : AP Australia won the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka 2-0 as they won the decider by nine wickets

Australia completed their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a magnificent 2-0 series victory against Sri Lanka in Galle, as they beat the hosts by nine wickets in the decider on Sunday, February 9. Australia finished the cycle in second place with a PCT of 67.54 as they chased down a target of 75 without any fuss after Matt Kuhnemann and Beau Webster folded the hosts for 231 in their second innings. This was Australia's 13th win in the WTC 2023-25 cycle, which is the most by any team in a single cycle.

Australia broke India's record of 12 wins, which they achieved in the inaugural cycle in 2019-21. Since India, England and Australia play the most number of Test matches throughout the two-year cycle, the top seven spots are acquired by these three teams. England have won 11 matches in one cycle twice including the current one while Australia's previous best was also 11 during the previous cycle in 2021-23.

Most wins in a single World Test Championship cycle

13 - Australia (2023-25), in 19 matches

12 - India (2019-21), in 17 matches

11 - England (2019-21), in 21 matches

11 - Australia (2021-23), in 19 matches

11 - England (2023-25), in 22 matches

Alex Carey was named the Player of the Match for his marathon knock of 156 runs off just 188 deliveries after he earned a promotion in the batting order following Josh Inglis' back spasm. Australia's acting skipper Steve Smith was adjudged the Player of the Series for a couple of centuries in each of the two matches played.

After bowling out Sri Lanka for 257 in the first innings, Australia rode on twin centuries from Carey and Smith to pile on a huge score of 414 runs, getting an impressive lead of 157 runs. Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis showed some fight and grit with half-centuries but the hosts eventually fell for 231 without taking a significant lead to challenge Australia.

This was Australia's first Test series win in Sri Lanka in almost 14 years after drawing 1-1 in 2022 and losing 0-3 back in 2016. Australia retained the Warne-Murali Trophy and would head into the WTC Final against South Africa with confidence, even though it's still four months away.