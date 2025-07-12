Australia's ace Pat Cummins to miss upcoming South Africa series, set to shift focus on Ashes' preparation Australia's ace pacer Pat Cummins will be missing the side's upcoming white ball series against South Africa. The decision has been made as Cummins will be looking to focus on his preparations for the upcoming Ashes series.

With Australia well into a multi-format series against the West Indies, there is no doubt that the side has a jam-packed schedule ahead. After the conclusion of the ongoing Test series against the Windies, Australia will take on the side across five T20Is as well.

Furthermore, after the Windies series, the Men in Yellow will take on South Africa in a three-game T20I series and a three-game ODI series. In a major development, Australia’s ace pacer Pat Cummins will be missing out on the upcoming white ball series against South Africa and will instead focus on his preparation for the Ashes later this year.

Interestingly, Cummins has already been rested for the five-game T20I series against the West Indies alongside the likes of Mitchell Starc and Travis Head. Cummins will be focusing on maintaining his fitness for the time being, and he is also looking to be included in the three-game T20I series against New Zealand in October 2025.

"I'll have a good training block for the next couple of months, six weeks or so. Probably not bowling, but lots of gym work. [My] body feels pretty good, but there's always little bits and pieces you're always trying to get right and then build up for the summer. So it'll probably look like white-ball [cricket]…we've got some [matches against] New Zealand, India, potentially a Shield game and then into the home summer,” Cummins was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Sheffield Shield set to be key for Ashes preparation

It is interesting to note that the early stages of next season’s Sheffield Shield could prove to be key in Australia’s preparations for the Ashes series. The side will be looking to get their top order settled before the England series. Youngster Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja will look to put in a good showing in the upcoming matches. Furthermore, the side’s middle-order will hope to make a strong case for themselves in the upcoming clashes as well.