Australia relieved as spinner Matthew Kuhnemann cleared to travel to Sri Lanka for Test series

Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been cleared to join the Test squad in Sri Lanka after recovering sufficiently from a thumb fracture following a quick surgery. The left-arm spinner broke his thumb last week while playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) and was in doubt for the Sri Lanka tour.

However, he was able to bowl while training this week and has been subsequently cleared to join the squad. 24 hours before he got the confirmation to join the touring party, Kuhnemann had stated his thumb was almost pain-free having bowled, batted and fielded in Brisbane.

The 28-year-old was struck on the thumb during Brisbane Heat's clash against Hobart Hurricanes last week on Thursday. He was taken to the hospital the same night by his teammate Daniel Drew. Before undergoing surgery, he had a dislocation put back in place. After the surgery, his recovery has been quick enough with Brisbane Heat physio Adam Smith keeping a watch on him as he trained.

For the unversed, Kuhnemann is one of the three frontline spinners in the Australia squad alongside Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon. Steve Smith is the stand-in captain for the series with Pat Cummins on paternity leave. However, even Smith was an injury concern as he hurt his right arm while throwing the ball in the BBL playing for Sydney Sixers. However, he was also cleared to join the training camp in Dubai.

Australia have already secured a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and will face South Africa in the summit clash in June. As for their Sri Lanka tour, the two Test matches will be played from January 29 and February 6 in Galle.