Aus vs Ind Test: Australia ready to humiliate India again like Adelaide Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Joe Burns (right) with Steve Smith.

While India still recover from the humiliation of the Adelaide Test when Australian pacer packed the entire star-studded line-up for an unfathomable 36, Australia have warned that they are very much capable of repeating the feat at the upcoming Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Last Saturday Pat Cummins (4/21) and Josh Hazlewood (5/8) produced a match-deciding spell that wrapped up the Indian innings within 81 deliveries, leaving Australia to chase a paltry 90 to win. And feeling bullish after the win, Oz opener Joe Burns, speaking at the virtual press conference, felt that hosts are capable of winning at any venue as they are the best team in the world.

“We’re the best team in the world so we’re very confident against everyone in every venue,” Burns said on Monday when asked if Australia could produce a similar performance in the Boxing Day Test," he said.

“Our bowlers are unbelievable. They bowled really well in the first innings and didn’t get the rewards and then in the second innings they just nicked everything.

“Our bowlers have done it for a long time so we know the game in and game out they’re going to be doing that and putting pressure on the opposition. It’s a great luxury that our team has.”