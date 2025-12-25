Australia opt for all-pace attack in Boxing Day Test vs England, Usman Khawaja to retain spot Australia will field an all-pace attack for the Boxing Day Test with Steve Smith returning as captain. Jhye Richardson, Michael Neser, and Brendan Doggett are in contention, while Usman Khawaja holds his spot with the returning Smith replacing Josh Inglis.

Melbourne:

Australia is set to field an all-pace attack for the Boxing Day Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with stand-in captain Steve Smith confirming the team has yet to finalise the XI. The selection will be influenced by a final inspection of the “quite furry” MCG surface tomorrow morning.

Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, and returning quick Jhye Richardson are all in contention to fill the final two spots. Smith’s return from an inner-ear issue in Pat Cummins’ absence means Josh Inglis has been left out. Usman Khawaja retains his spot following scores of 82 and 40 in the third Test at Adelaide.

“It's exciting to see Richardson back into the fold, he's had a pretty long layoff with injury, and we know the skills he can possess. He's done it against England before in an Ashes. We've seen when he's had the opportunity at this level, he's been outstanding,” Smith said about Richardson in the press conference ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

Despite Lyon’s injury, no place for Murphy

If selected, Neser will make his first red-ball Test appearance, having previously played only in pink-ball matches, and Doggett and Neser will form part of a four-pronged pace attack, a strategy previously employed in Brisbane’s day-night second Test. In the meantime, Smith confirmed the team will play four quicks with no spinner, which means that there’s no room for Todd Murphy, despite Nathan Lyon’s injury.

We're going to be playing four quicks and no spinner. (The pitch) has 10mm of grass, quite furry, quite green. I dare say it's going to offer quite a bit, particular (day one) is similar conditions to today, quite cold and overcast so I dare say there's going to be quite a bit of movement. You just got to play what surface you're presented with; this one looks like it's going to offer a fair bit of assistance for the seam bowlers and the weather throughout the week looks conducive for that too. I think if Nathan (Lyon) was (available), we'd probably still be having the same conversation as well, so it's certainly nothing to do with Todd's skill,” Smith said.

The batting order has been adjusted with Khawaja at No.5 and Carey at No.6 following his 106 and 72 in the previous Test. Cameron Green slots in at seven, edging out Inglis. Head and Weatherald will continue their opening partnership, while Smith returns to lead the middle order.