Friday, December 20, 2024
     
Australia drop squad bombshell, make major changes for final two Tests against India; bring in Sam Konstas

New South Wales' Sam Konstas is set to be the youngest Test opener for Australia in 70 years as Australia showed a bit of ruthlessness as they announced their squad for the remaining two Tests against India in Melbourne and Sydney. One of the pacers has returned to the Test side after three years.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Dec 20, 2024 9:58 IST, Updated : Dec 20, 2024 10:22 IST
Australia have made a few changes keeping in mind lean
Image Source : GETTY Australia have made a few changes keeping in mind lean patch for some and injury to Josh Hazlewood

Australia have axed three-Test-old opener, Nathan McSweeney, after a no-show in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series against India in a ruthless call. McSweeney failed to cross 10 in five of the six innings he played in the first three Tests against India in Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane was left out for the 19-year-old New South Wales opening batter, Sam Konstas, who has become the apple of everyone's eye since his exploits in the Sheffield Shield season and now more so after his blitz in his maiden Big Bash League (BBL) appearance for the Sydney Thunder.

McSweeney averaged 14.40 after scoring 72 runs in six innings and was clearly thrown into the deep end with a certain Jasprit Bumrah against him. Days after being under fire for 'not taking tough decisions' and 'being too close to the team', chief selector Goerge Bailey has taken sudden bold decisions as Australia fight it out in the riveting race to the finish for a spot in the WTC final against India.

Konstas after lighting up Sheffield Shield and scoring a ton against India for the Prime Minister's XI in the pink-ball warm-up game in Canberra, was touted to partner Usman Khawaja at the top at the start of the Test summer but Australia chose to go with McSweeney before making a U-turn on their decision. After smashing a 27-ball 56 for the Thunder on his BBL debut, Konstas on the prospect of joining Test ranks before a sold-out crowd at the MCG had said, "It would be a dream come true."

"Maybe I’d get a little nervous before the game, but I’ve worked really hard for that. Hopefully, it happens one day, but we’ll see," he added.

While Konstas is set to be the youngest Test opener for Australia in 70 years, the hosts have also called up a couple of backup pacers for the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests with Jhye Richardson making a comeback after three years in the red-ball side and Sean Abbott being preferred ahead of Michael Neser, replacing injured Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out.

Richardson last played an Ashes Test at home against England in Adelaide in 2021 and has not been in the scheme of things due to persistent injuries. The fourth Test match will kick off on December 26 in front of the sold out MCG with the series squared 1-1.

Australia squad for remaining two Tests at MCG and SCG: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head (vc), Steve Smith (vc), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

