Australia create all-time record against Pakistan with 3-0 series sweep

Led by a blistering half-century from Marcus Stoinis, Australia made light work of Pakistan in the third and final T20I of the series in Hobart. A 27-ball 61-run-knock from Stoinis helped the Aussies gun down a meagre total of 118 at Bellerive Oval in just 11.2 overs. With this win, Australia have created an all-time record against Pakistan.

Aussies, who lost the ODI series to Pakistan 2-1 a few days ago, bounced back brilliantly to clean sweep the Men in Green in the three-match T20I series. They took down the Pakistan side in all three games, including one rain-affected one.

Australia have created an all-time record with the most consecutive T20I wins by a team against Pakistan. This was their seventh T20I match win against the Men in Green, one more than the previous record of New Zealand.

Most consecutive T20I match wins against Pakistan:

1 - Australia: 7 wins from 2019-2024

2 - New Zealand: 6 wins from 2023-2024

3 - Sri Lanka: 5 wins from 2019-2022

4 - England: 5 wins from 2022-2024

5 - England: 5 wins from 2012-2015

Coming back to the match, Pakistan had made 117 in the first innings. The Aussie bowlers struck together with Aaron Hardie picking three in his four overs for 21. Adam Zampa was hugely mingy for only 11 runs in his four overs with two wickets. Spencer Johnson also bagged a brace with Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis sharing one each.

Babar Azam was the stand-out batter. He slammed 41 from 28 balls and surpassed Virat Kohli in the list of most runs scored in T20Is. He needed 38 runs to go past Kohli, who has now retired from T20Is. Babar is only 40 short of overtaking the leader of the pack Rohit Sharma, who has also hung his boots from the T20I arena.

Australia's Playing XI:

Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Khan, Agha Salman (c), Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem