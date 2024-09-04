Australia chase down 155 in record time to take 1-0 lead in T20I series against Scotland

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Travis Head smashed a record 17-ball fifty against Scotland

Record shattered as Australia defeated Scotland in the first T20I match by 7 wickets in Edinburgh on Wednesday, September 4. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh played out explosive innings to help Australia chase down a 155-run target in just 56 balls and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Scotland.

Travis Head recorded a 17-ball fifty, the joint-fastest for Australia T20I history, and Marsh smashed 39 runs off just 12 balls as Australia registered a new world record for the highest run rate in a completed T20I innings. Australia also broke the record for the highest T20I powerplay total by a full-time member by scoring 113 runs in six overs.

The world's No.1 T20I batter Travis Head justified his rankings by smashing 80 runs off just 25 balls with the help of 12 fours and five sixes. Head equalled Marcus Stoinis' record for the fastest T20I fifty for Australia. Head also scorched up 73 runs off 22 balls in the first six overs to set a new highest individual score in the powerplay in the shortest form of cricket.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith.

Scotland Playing XI: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Cassell, Jasper Davidson, Brad Wheal.

