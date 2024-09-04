Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
Australia chase down 155 in record time to take 1-0 lead in T20I series against Scotland

The world No.1 T20I batter Travis Head smashed the joint-fastest T20I fifty for Australia and Mitchell Marsh scored quick 39 runs to help Australia chase down a 155-run target against Scotland inside 10 overs at Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2024 21:31 IST
AUS vs SCO 1st T20I score
Image Source : GETTY Travis Head smashed a record 17-ball fifty against Scotland

Record shattered as Australia defeated Scotland in the first T20I match by 7 wickets in Edinburgh on Wednesday, September 4. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh played out explosive innings to help Australia chase down a 155-run target in just 56 balls and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Scotland.

Travis Head recorded a 17-ball fifty, the joint-fastest for Australia T20I history, and Marsh smashed 39 runs off just 12 balls as Australia registered a new world record for the highest run rate in a completed T20I innings. Australia also broke the record for the highest T20I powerplay total by a full-time member by scoring 113 runs in six overs. 

The world's No.1 T20I batter Travis Head justified his rankings by smashing 80 runs off just 25 balls with the help of 12 fours and five sixes. Head equalled Marcus Stoinis' record for the fastest T20I fifty for Australia. Head also scorched up 73 runs off 22 balls in the first six overs to set a new highest individual score in the powerplay in the shortest form of cricket. 

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith.

Scotland Playing XI: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Cassell, Jasper Davidson, Brad Wheal.

'My performance not matched my expectations': Shubman Gill looks to improve his red-ball form

SCO vs AUS, 1st T20I Live: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh power Australia to quick win in series opener

Exclusive | Priyansh Arya, who hit 6 sixes in an over in DPL 2024, eyes Ranji Trophy debut for Delhi

More to follow...

