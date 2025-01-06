Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 after beating India in the Sydney Test by six wickets

Australia proved to be too good for India in the end, tactically, form, performance and quality-wise as they sealed the fifth and final Test in Sydney and hence the series 3-1. India had their moments, both in the Sydney Test and the series but the overdependence on Jasprit Bumrah and the lack of form of key players cost them big time and failed to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the first time after making it in the previous two cycles.

Australia, on the other hand, qualified for their second consecutive final and will face South Africa. That's it? There's no catch? Actually, there is one. Many might feel it is far-fetched and quite unlikely, which it is, but it's still a possibility. Australia currently have a PCT of 63.73 with two matches remaining against Sri Lanka.

India with a PCT of 50.00 and Pakistan and West Indies, who have matches remaining in the current cycle are out of the race but Sri Lanka have an outside chance. Sri Lanka currently have a PCT of 45.45. If they win their last two matches at home against Australia, their PCT will jump to 53.84. But that won't be enough as Australia's PCT will only go down to 57.02. However, Sri Lanka will have to depend upon slow over-rate deductions.

If Australia lose eight points as a deduction in addition to Sri Lanka winning the series 2-0, then the islanders will go through to the finale. However, since spinners will have to do the heavy lifting in terms of bowling the majority of overs, the over-rates are unlikely to come into the picture. But, that's the only scenario in which Australia will fail to qualify as their points will come down to 122 and their PCT will drop to 53.52.

That's more wishful thinking rather than practicality but it is a possibility. Australia will travel to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series starting January 29, followed by a one-off ODI before the Champions Trophy kicks off on February 19.