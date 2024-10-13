Sunday, October 13, 2024
     
Australia bring in reinforcement ahead of mega clash against India in Women's T20 World Cup 2024

In a major boost to their preparations ahead of the India game on Sunday, the Australian cricket team brought in Heather Graham as an injury replacement for Tayla Vlaeminck. Australia are favourites to secure a semi-final berth from Group A regardless of the result against India.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2024 16:52 IST
Tayla Vlaeminck
Image Source : AP Tayla Vlaeminck suffered a shoulder injury in the last game

Australia named a late replacement for an injured bowler Tayla Vlaeminck ahead of their last ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group-stage clash against India on Sunday. The bowling all-rounder Heather Graham came into the squad with a major boost to Australia's preparations for the India clash. 

Tayla Vlaeminck suffered a should injury while fielding in the very first over of Australia's last game against Pakistan on Friday. It was her first game in the tournament after failing to make the playing eleven in the opening two matches. 

The 25-year-old speedster dislocated her shoulder as she slided awkwardly while stopping the four runs over the boundary ropes. Her injury seemed serious enough for Australia to consider her replacement before the India game. 

Heather Graham, the 28-year-old pace all-rounder, has already joined the team in Dubai and is available for the selection against India in Sharjah. Graham's 3 of 5 T20Is came against India in 2022 where she picked seven wickets and is expected to start in the playing eleven ahead of Grace Harris on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, Australia provided no update on their captain Alyssa Healy's injury who retired hurt while batting against Pakistan. Healy is expected to be given rest for India's game as Australia are clear favourites to secure a semi-final berth regardless of the result.

Update Australia squad for India match  

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alana King, Grace Harris, Kim Garth, Heather Graham.

