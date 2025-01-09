Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
  5. Australia announce Test squad for Sri Lanka tour, Steve Smith to lead

Australia's regular captain Pat Cummins will miss the Sri Lanka tour to remain at home for the birth of his second child and will also manage his ankle injury. Meanwhile, Steve Smith has been named the captain for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 09, 2025 7:22 IST, Updated : Jan 09, 2025 7:22 IST
AUS vs SL
Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins will rest while Smith will lead Australia in Sri Lanka

Australia have announced a 16-member squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka away from home. Mitchell Marsh has been a notable exclusion from the team that defeated India while skipper Pat Cummins will remain at home for the birth of his second child. At the same time, he is also recovering from ankle injury which he managed through the home summer.

Cooper Connolly has earned his first Test call-up while Nathan McSweeney who was dropped after the first three Tests against India has received a recall. Sam Konstas and Beau Webster have retained their place after making decent starts to their Test career. Nathan Lyon will receive the support of Matt Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy as frontline spinners as spin is expected to play a massive part in Galle, which will host both Test matches in Sri Lanka.

Josh Hazlewood has also been left out to focus on preparing for the Champions Trophy after his India series was cut short due to a calf injury. Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Sean Abbott are the only three frontline quicks in the squad. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell's hopes of making a Test comeback have all but ended with selectors opting for all-round ability of Connolly who bats left-handed and also bowls left-arm spin.

"Sri Lanka is a challenging and exciting place to tour given the different conditions the players may experience. This squad provides several ways to structure the XI depending on what type of wickets they may encounter in each match. We are excited about the opportunity ahead for the squad members who are at the start of their Test careers to continue to grow their games in subcontinent conditions where we have a number of important tours in coming years," chair of selectors George Bailey said.

Australia Test squad for Sri Lanka tour: Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

