Australia announce T20I squad vs West Indies, Marcus Stoinis dropped

New Delhi:

Australia have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies in July. Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk has been dropped from the squad, as he has been replaced by Mitch Owen. The flamboyant opener had a stunning campaign in the last edition of the Big Bash League, which helped him earn a call in the Punjab Kings camp as well for IPL 2025.

Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett have been dropped from the squad as well. Stoinis, who retired from ODI cricket on the eve of the Champions Trophy, remains available for selection in the shortest format, but the selectors didn’t consider him for the series, despite a good performance for Punjab in the IPL.

Cameron Green has made his return to the squad but he will be used as a specialist batter only. The same goes for captain Mitchell Marsh, who didn’t bowl for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. Notably, Green is expected to bat at the top order with Tim David and Owen having the role of a finisher.

Speaking of the absentees from the series, chief selector George Bailey stated that they have a busy T20 schedule and the goal is to build the right team for the World Cup, which will take place in 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

“We have a busy T20 schedule coming up through this series, followed by three against South Africa and New Zealand and five matches against India at home as we continue to refine and build a squad we think will be the right fit for the World Cup on the subcontinent. There are a number of players outside the squad who can still force their way into the mix for those upcoming [series] and through the Big Bash,” Bailey said.

Australia T20I squad vs West Indies

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa