Australia announce T20I, ODI squad for South Africa series; Cummins, Starc rested Australia announced 14-member squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against South Africa, starting August 10. Mitchell Marsh will lead both sides. Star pacers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have been rested keeping the Ashes in mind.

Sydney:

Australia have named 14-member squads for both the ODI and T20I formats ahead of their upcoming three-match series against South Africa, starting August 10. With Pat Cummins rested, Mitchell Marsh, already the T20I captain, will also lead the ODI side. Mitchell Starc is also unavailable for the tour.

A notable inclusion in the ODI squad is Mitchell Owen, who earns his maiden call-up in the 50-over format following a promising performance in the recent T20I series against West Indies. He replaces Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has been dropped after a string of underwhelming performances. Sean Abbott and Tanveer Sangha are also among the key names missing from the squads.

Bailey spoke on the importance of flexibility

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head return to the national setup, and Matt Short is back in action after recovering from a minor side strain. After the squad announcement, chief selector George Bailey spoke on the importance of flexibility leading into the T20 World Cup. He highlighted the reason behind a smaller squad in the shortest format and expect that everyone will benefit from it.

“As we build towards the T20 World Cup the flexibility and depth shown in the West Indies, outside of the obvious results, has been a huge positive. The flexibility within the batting order and ability of bowlers to bowl in different stages of the innings were particularly pleasing to see. Mitch Owen and Matt Kuhnemann making their respective debuts and the preparation and work done by Nathan Ellis to allow him to play all five matches were highlights,” Bailey said.

“The smaller squad for a home series, along with the return of Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood, see some players not part of the squad for this Top End series, but all remain in the frame moving forward and we feel the entire group embraced every opportunity. We expect that to continue through this series, and the New Zealand and Indian series later this year, as we balance continued opportunities for players and the preparation for the Test summer,” he added.

Australian T20I Squad:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Australian ODI Squad:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa