Australia announce squads for India series; Mitchell Starc returns to ODIs, no sign of Glenn Maxwell Australia have announced squads for the ODI and first two T20Is against India. Mitchell Starc and Matthew Renshaw return to the ODI side, while Josh Inglis and Nathan Ellis rejoin the T20 squad. Glenn Maxwell remains out with a wrist injury.

Sydney:

Australia have announced its squads for the upcoming white-ball series against India, starting October 19 in Perth. The ODI squad and the roster for the first two T20Is were confirmed by the National Selection Panel on Tuesday, marking the return of several key players ahead of a packed home summer.

Mitchell Starc headlines the ODI squad, making his return alongside Matthew Short and Mitchell Owen. Short was previously sidelined due to a side strain, while Owen rejoins the squad after suffering a concussion during the recent T20 series in South Africa.

One of the notable inclusions is left-hander Matthew Renshaw, who returns to the ODI side for the first time in two years following impressive performances in domestic one-day cricket for Queensland and Australia A.

On the other hand, keeper-batter Alex Carey will miss the opening ODI in Perth to participate in the second round of the Sheffield Shield, with Josh Inglis expected to take over the gloves. Carey had also missed the first Shield round due to his inclusion in the recent tour of New Zealand.

Development in the T20I set-up

When it comes to the T20 squad, Josh Inglis and Nathan Ellis make their comebacks. Inglis has recovered from a minor calf issue, while Ellis returns after attending the birth of his first child. Glenn Maxwell remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a fractured wrist sustained in New Zealand.

Chair of Selectors George Bailey explained the strategy behind the selections, noting the balance between preparing for the upcoming T20 World Cup and managing players for the domestic red-ball season.

“We have named a squad for the ODI series and first two games of the T20 series as there will be some management through the back end of the series as individuals prepare for the summer through Sheffield Shield cricket. The majority of the T20 squad will remain together as it’s an important period in the build towards the World Cup next year, however we are trying to strike a balance to ensure we simultaneously prepare certain individuals for the Test series ahead,” Bailey said.

Australia ODI, T20I squad for India series

Australian ODI Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Australian T20 Squad (first two matches): Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa