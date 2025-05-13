Australia announce squad for WTC Final, WI series; Cameron Green returns after 6-month exile, Konstas retained Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday, May 13 announced the 15-member squad for the World Test Championship Final with Pat Cummins set to lead the side. All of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have been picked, with Cameron Green set to return to the highest level for the first time since September.

New Delhi:

Australia named a 15-member squad for the next month's World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's, with all of the regulars in the side. Mitchell Marsh was the only casualty from the home Test summer, with Beau Webster taking the batting all-rounder's spot, while Cameron Green has returned after a long exile from the sport and in particular, international cricket. Sam Konstas has been retained as the backup opener with Marnus Labuschagne likely to take the opening spot in the one-off final.

"The team finished the WTC cycle with an impressive series victory in Sri Lanka following an equally strong summer in defeating India for the first time in a decade," selection chair George Bailey said.

"Those series capped a consistent performance across the two-year cycle and now presents us with the incredibly exciting opportunity to defend the World Test Championship.

"It means a lot to the group to reach the final and they are very much looking forward to the challenge South Africa will present at Lord's."

Australia finished in second place with a points percentage of 67.54 following a 3-1 victory in the Border-Gavaskar series against India at home, followed by a clean sweep in Sri Lanka which Cummins and Hazlewood missed and Smith stood in for the regular skipper. Sean Abbott and Michael Neser, the reserve pacers for Australia over the last season have not been included with South Australia's Brendan Doggett being the only uncapped player in the squad, who has been picked as a travelling reserve.

The BCCI announced the resumption schedule for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season and Cricket Australia (CA) has left it to the players to decide the future course since the IPL ends, just a week before the WTC final, which begins on June 11.

Australia's squad for World Test Championship Final and West Indies Tour: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Matthew Kuhnemann

Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett