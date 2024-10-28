Australia announce squad for Pakistan T20I series with the captain yet to be named; Bartlett, Ellis return

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia haven't picked any of the Test players for the T20 series with the gap being just three days before the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia have been rendered searching for a new T20 captain for the three-match series against Pakistan with none of the Test players being considered for the short assignment, which ends four days before the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Josh Inglis might be the only common link between the two squads if Australia do opt to go with a backup wicketkeeper for the five-match Test series against India. Inglis is among the top candidates for the T20 captaincy role apart from Adam Zampa and Matt Short.

The pace trio of Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis have all returned to the fold from their respective injuries leading up to the England tour or during the series in the UK. The rest of the squad bears a similar look from the England tour sans Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, two of the all-format stars for Australia, who will be part of the Test squad.

Cooper Connolly, who made his debut for Australia on that tour has retained his place with the veteran all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis likely to start the series. Head's absence will mean that Jake Fraser-McGurk will get all three games to showcase his potential after a not-so-great beginning to his career, but the maiden fifty in England would have given him some confidence.

Andre Borovec will be in charge of the T20 side as a head coach for three games with the regulars Andrew McDonald and his assistant Michael di Venuto and Daniel Vettori getting busy with the Test preparations. Borovec will be supported by former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge and ex-New Zealand pacer Hamish Bennett in the coaching staff.

The three-match series begins at Gabba on November 14 with the finale scheduled on November 18 in Hobart. Pakistan too announced their squads for the white-ball tour with Mohammad Rizwan as the new captain of the side.

Australia squad for Pakistan T20 series: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa