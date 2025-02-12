Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
  5. Australia announce squad for Champions Trophy; Steve Smith named captain, Mitchell Starc also ruled out

Australia made as many as five changes to their final squad for the Champions Trophy, set to commence next week in Pakistan. Some untimely injuries and Marcus Stoinis' retirement forced Australia's hand to mine their reserves to basically pick a whole new pace attack, replacing the big three.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Feb 12, 2025 6:54 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 6:54 IST
Steve Smith will continue to lead Australia in Pat Cummins'
Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith will continue to lead Australia in Pat Cummins' absence in the Champions Trophy

Australia named their final 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan, set to commence on February 19 in Karachi.

"We understand and respect Mitch’s decision,” chair of the national selection panel George Bailey said today.

"Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia.

"His well-documented ability to play through pain and adversity, as well as forgoing opportunities in other parts of his career to put his country first should be applauded.

"His loss is of course a blow for the Champion’s Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity for someone else to make a mark on the tournament."

Australia Champions Trophy squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey,  Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

