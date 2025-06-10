Australia announce playing XI vs South Africa in WTC final, to take punt on Labuschagne as opener Australia have announced their playing XI for the high-voltage clash against South Africa in the WTC final at Lord's. The Pat Cummins-led side has made a bold decision to play Marnus Labuschagne as an opener. Cameron Green to bat at number three.

London:

Australia have announced their playing XI for the blockbuster World Test Championship final against South Africa at the Lord’s, starting June 11. They have made a bold decision, handing Marnus Labuschagne the opening spot for the high-voltage match. Notably, Labuschagne has never opened in Test cricket before and has been in poor form in the ongoing WTC cycle. He has averaged 28.33 in this cycle and that puts his spot in the playing XI under threat.

Nevertheless, Australia backed the veteran and made room for him in the XI, despite Cameron Green’s comeback, who will now play at three, followed by Steve Smith at four. Notably, this will be Green’s first Test since his return from injury. In the meantime, the 26-year-old played County cricket for Gloucestershire, scoring 467 runs in five innings, including three centuries.

His form will be vital for Australia, especially with Labuschagne struggling. On the other hand, the Kangaroos have backed Josh Hazlewood for the final. There were doubts if the management will pick Hazlewood or back Scott Boland, who has a good track record in the previous WTC final against India.

The rest of the players have picked for themselves. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc retained their spot and so did star spinner Nathan Lyon. Beau Webster’s position was also guaranteed, given that Mitchell Marsh wasn’t picked for the marquee final. Meanwhile, Travis Head was in contention for the opening spot as well, but the team management didn’t want to experiment with the middle order and hence, decided on Labuschagne.

South Africa too have announced their playing XI earlier in the day. They too have made a bold decision of naming Wiaan Mulder at number three.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood