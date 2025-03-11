Australia and England to play day-night Test at MCG in 2027 to celebrate 150th anniversary of format Australia and England faced each other in 1877 in the first ever Test match in history. The same two teams will lock horns in 2027 at the iconic MCG to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the format. It will be a pink-ball Test match as Cricket Australia wishes to cash in on global TV ratings.

Cricket Australia has announced that a one-off Test match between Australia and England, marking the 150th anniversary of the longest format, will be played with the pink ball at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2027. Exactly two years out from the landmark Test, the Australian board confirmed that the clash will be day-night Test and will be played from March 11 to 15.

MCG recently hosted the pink-ball Ashes Test match in Women's Cricket. Interestingly, the first-ever Men's Test in 1877 and the Centenary Test in 1977, which marked the 100th anniversary of the format, were both played with the red ball during the day. Australia ended up winning both the matches by 45 runs. Cricket Australia is keen to cash in on the interest the day-night Test generates among the country's fans.

Moreover, a day-night Test in Australia is far more friendly to the UK viewers as the final session under the lights commences at 7:30 AM UK time. New CA chief executive Todd Greenberg was grateful to the Victorian state government and the Melbourne Cricket Club for supporting the initiative.

"The 150th Anniversary Test at the MCG will be one of the great cricket events, and playing under lights will be a fantastic way to celebrate both our game's rich heritage and Test cricket's modern evolution. It will also help ensure more people are able to attend and watch what will be a fantastic occasion.

"The Centenary Test created many iconic performances including David Hookes' five consecutive boundaries off Tony Greig, Rick McCosker batting with a broken jaw and Derek Randall's defiant century, and I'm sure the 150th Test will create its own lifelong memories. This season's Ashes Series will whet the appetite for this clash in exactly two years, and we look forward to celebrating this historic occasion further as it draws nearer," he said.

Notably, the one-off Test in March 2027 will not be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). In fact, it will clash with the start of the IPL 2027 which is, for now, set to get underway on March 14.