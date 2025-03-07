Advertisement
  4. Australia M vs South Africa M International Masters League T20 Live Score: Australia to bat first

Australia Masters hammered India Masters to win their first game in the International Masters League. Next up, they will take on Jacques Kallis-led South Africa Masters in the last game of the VCA leg.

Australia Masters
Australia Masters Image Source : International Masters League
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
New Delhi

Australia Masters will take on South Africa Masters in match 11 of the ongoing International Masters League. The match will be played at the VCA Stadium in Vadodara. Notably, both teams have won one match each in the tournament. The likes of Jacques Kallis, Shane Watson and Jonty Rhodes are in action.

MATCH SCORECARD

