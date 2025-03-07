Australia M vs South Africa M International Masters League T20 Live Score: Australia to bat first
Australia Masters hammered India Masters to win their first game in the International Masters League. Next up, they will take on Jacques Kallis-led South Africa Masters in the last game of the VCA leg.
Published: , Updated:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Delhi govt to announce 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana' and free gas cylinder scheme tomorrow
-
Jaguar fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force crashes in Haryana's Panchkula | Video
-
Stalin seeks opposition unity against delimitation, calls for March 22 meeting in Chennai
-
MUDA scam case: High Court quashes ED summons to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi
Advertisement
Advertisement