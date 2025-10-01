Advertisement
AUS W vs NZ W ODI World Cup Live Score: Defending champions Australia opt to bat against New Zealand

AUS W vs NZ W ODI World Cup Live Score: Defending champions Australia face New Zealand in their first match of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The Aussies have opted to bat first and will look to put a strong total against the T20 World Champions.

Alyssa Healy and Sophie Devine. Image Source : AP
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New Delhi:

Alyssa Healy's Australia lock horns against the Sophie Devine-led New Zealand in the clash of World Champions in the opening clash of the ODI World Cup 2025. The defending ODI champions opted to bat first against the T20 winners in the clash at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. 

