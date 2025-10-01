Alyssa Healy's Australia lock horns against the Sophie Devine-led New Zealand in the clash of World Champions in the opening clash of the ODI World Cup 2025. The defending ODI champions opted to bat first against the T20 winners in the clash at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
AUS W vs NZ W ODI World Cup Live Score: Defending champions Australia opt to bat against New Zealand
AUS W vs NZ W ODI World Cup Live Score: Defending champions Australia face New Zealand in their first match of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The Aussies have opted to bat first and will look to put a strong total against the T20 World Champions.
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Mohsin Naqvi hands over Asia Cup trophy to UAE cricket board in big win for India over Pak: Report
-
Modi Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for central govt employees, pensioners, to be applicable from July
-
Karur stampede: TVK temporarily suspends Vijay's proposed rallies after 41 killed in mishap
-
India's 5th-Gen fighter jets: Seven firms bid to co-develop AMCA prototypes with DRDO | Details here
Advertisement
Advertisement