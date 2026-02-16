AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Australian openers look for strong start in Pallekele

New Delhi:

Australia were inserted in after Sri Lanka won the toss in this high-stakes clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele in the T20 World Cup 2026. After losing to Zimbabwe in their previous match, while battling injury issues, the Aussies find themselves in a trick position. Another slip-up might well mean they will take an early exit from the tournament. Australia sit third in the group standings with two points from two matches. The 2021 champions, hampered by injuries, were bowled out for 146 after a dramatic top-order collapse against Zimbabwe. Captain Mitchell Marsh, who also opens the batting, missed his second successive game and remains under an injury cloud due to internal testicular bleeding. Steve Smith has linked up with the squad and has been formally included in the 15-member T20 World Cup squad.

Australia’s campaign has been disrupted by a string of injuries, with captain Mitchell Marsh sidelined for both opening matches against Ireland and Zimbabwe due to internal bleeding. Marcus Stoinis also suffered a blow to his hand during the Colombo clash against Zimbabwe, while hard-hitting finisher Tim David missed the opener with a hamstring strain. The 2021 champions are further depleted, with key pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ruled out through injury, and Mitchell Starc no longer part of the T20I setup after his retirement. However, there is encouraging news for Australian fans — Marsh has trained on the eve of the next game and could return, while Stoinis has been declared fit.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are on top of Group C as they have won both of their group stage games and are on the verge of qualifying in the Super Eight. They have defeated Oman and Ireland in their first two games but will be up against tough opponents like Australia and Zimbabwe now. Co-hosts Sri Lanka currently sit atop the group table after registering comfortable victories over Oman and Ireland. However, they have been dealt a blow with star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. In his absence, Sri Lanka will bank on Maheesh Theekshana and left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage to make the most of familiar home conditions.

Match Scorecard