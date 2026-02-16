Advertisement
AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Australian openers look for strong start in Pallekele

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Australia were asked to bat first after Sri Lanka won the toss in their crucial clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Captain Mitchell Marsh is back for the Aussies.

Australia were inserted in after Sri Lanka won the toss in this high-stakes clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele in the T20 World Cup 2026. After losing to Zimbabwe in their previous match, while battling injury issues, the Aussies find themselves in a trick position. Another slip-up might well mean they will take an early exit from the tournament. Australia sit third in the group standings with two points from two matches. The 2021 champions, hampered by injuries, were bowled out for 146 after a dramatic top-order collapse against Zimbabwe. Captain Mitchell Marsh, who also opens the batting, missed his second successive game and remains under an injury cloud due to internal testicular bleeding. Steve Smith has linked up with the squad and has been formally included in the 15-member T20 World Cup squad.

Australia’s campaign has been disrupted by a string of injuries, with captain Mitchell Marsh sidelined for both opening matches against Ireland and Zimbabwe due to internal bleeding. Marcus Stoinis also suffered a blow to his hand during the Colombo clash against Zimbabwe, while hard-hitting finisher Tim David missed the opener with a hamstring strain. The 2021 champions are further depleted, with key pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ruled out through injury, and Mitchell Starc no longer part of the T20I setup after his retirement. However, there is encouraging news for Australian fans — Marsh has trained on the eve of the next game and could return, while Stoinis has been declared fit.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are on top of Group C as they have won both of their group stage games and are on the verge of qualifying in the Super Eight. They have defeated Oman and Ireland in their first two games but will be up against tough opponents like Australia and Zimbabwe now. Co-hosts Sri Lanka currently sit atop the group table after registering comfortable victories over Oman and Ireland. However, they have been dealt a blow with star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. In his absence, Sri Lanka will bank on Maheesh Theekshana and left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage to make the most of familiar home conditions.

  • 7:06 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Marsh with the first four!!

    Marsh with a strong drive on the up to the offside. This was a tad shorter as Marsh pounced on it to punch it past the diving deep backward point for the first four of the match. Travis Head then flicks Chameera over the cow corner for the second four of the match. Marsh pulls Chameera for a six on the last ball of the over. Australia are up and running at 16/0 after 1 over.

  • 7:00 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Out walk the players!!

    Out walk the Australian players with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head in the middle to open the innings. Sri Lanka will be hoping to see the back of one of these two players as early as possible. It would be interesting to see how Marsh goes about after coming from injury.

  • 6:54 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    AUS vs SL T20 World Cup live: Here are the Playing XIs

    Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

    Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

  • 6:50 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    What Shanaka and Marsh said at the toss?

    "We're going to bowl first. One of the most important games in the comp. One change - Kusal Perera comes in for Mishara," Shanaka said at the toss.

    "All okay, ready to go tonight. It's a big game, every game comes with great responsibility. Weren't at our best last game. Myself, Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett come in," Marsh said at the toss.

  • 6:47 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Mitchell Marsh returns, no Steve Smith!

    Mitchell Marsh has returned to the Playing XI after missing the first two matches due to testicular bleeding. However, Steve Smith is not part of the Playing XI despite being officially named in the squad as replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood.

  • 6:45 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    AUS vs SL T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka opt to bowl!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Group B clash in the T20 World Cup 2026. This is a very important match in the context of this group. Sri Lanka have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first.

