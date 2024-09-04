AUS vs SCO 1st T20I pitch report: How will surface at Grange Cricket Club Edinburgh play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia vs Scotland

Australia's tour of the United Kingdom is set to commence today with the three-match T20I series against Scotland. They are also scheduled to play five ODIs and three T20Is against England and is going to be an exciting few weeks for the cricket fans. This is also a great opportunity for Scotland to showcase their skills against a top team, especially after missing out on direct qualification for the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. All three matches of the series are set to be played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

Mitchell Marsh has been retained as Australia's T20I captain as the bowling attack wears a completely new look with Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the series due to calf strain. All eyes will be on the likes of Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith and Cooper Connolly while the batting is expected to revolve around Travis Head. Jake Fraser-McGurk will be itching to get going as a regular opener for Australia with Marcus Stoinis, Tim David and others who will be keen on putting up a good show.

As for Scotland, led by Berrington, have got a rare chance to test themselves against a top side like Australia. They boast of top players like Michael Leask, George Munsey, Mark Watt, Matthew Cross who can turn the game on its head with their performance. They will be hoping to put up a good fight in this series.

Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh pitch report

The pitch at the Grange Cricket Club is decent for batting with 166 being the average first innings score. The venue has hosted 26 T20Is so far and 254 is the highest T20I score here with New Zealand posting it against the home team. With this being the start of the season, expect the pitch to be a good one for batting.

Edinburgh - T20I Numbers Game

Total matches - 26

Matches won batting first - 16

Matches won bowling first - 10

Average 1st inns score - 166

Highest total - 254 by NZ vs SCO

Lowest total - 82 by SCO vs PAK

Highest score chased - 180 by ZIM vs SCO

Squads:

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett

Scotland Squad: Charlie Tear, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Charlie Cassell, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Christopher Sole, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Michael Jones, Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis