AUS vs OMAN pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface at Kensington Oval in Barbados play?

The reigning world Test champions and ODI champions Australia are all set to begin their campaign in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with a game against Oman at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 6 (for viewers in India).

Australia are a well-oiled unit and most of their players are coming into the tournament after a two-month-long grid in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Australia's National Selection Panel has put together a balanced side that has the potential to go all the way in the competition.

Mitchell Marsh is in charge of Australia and has already revealed that he won't be bowling in the initial stages of the tournament.

However, it is unlikely to bother the Aussies as their T20 World Cup squad has some of the finest white-ball bowlers in the world in the form of Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins among others.

On the other hand, Oman are no match to Australia on paper and they are coming on the back of a defeat at the hands of Namibia in their tournament opener.

Oman's bowling attack defended just 109 against Namibia but a lacklustre showing in the Super Over cost them two crucial points. They will be put to the test against Australia's firepower.

Kensington Oval, Barbados Pitch Report

Though the match between England and Scotland resulted in a washout, it saw the Scotland batters make full use of the batting wicket at Kensington Oval. The pitch for the Australia and Oman game is also expected to assist the batters more compared to the bowlers.

Australia have a great chance of batting Oman out of the game if they get the opportunity to bat first.

Kensington Oval T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 44

Matches won batting first: 28

Matches won bowling first: 13

Average first innings score: 136

Average second innings score: 123

Highest total scored: 224/5 by WI vs ENG

Highest score chased: 172/6 by West Indies vs England

Lowest total recorded: 43 all out by WI-W vs ENG-W

Lowest total defended: 106/8 by AUS-W vs NZ-W