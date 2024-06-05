AUS vs OMA Dream11 Team prediction: T20 World Cup 2024 Match 10 captaincy picks and playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Oman bowler Mehran Khan

AUS vs OMA Dream11 Team: Australia and Oman will lock horns against each other in the 10th match of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. This is the first match for the Aussies who played with only nine players in the warm-up matches and lost to the West Indies in one of them while chasing 258 runs.

Their IPL bound players arrived late but the entire squad is now available for the opening game against Oman. Their skipper Mitchell Marsh is set to play as a pure batter as he has not recovered from the hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Oman managed to tie the game against Namibia defending a modest total of 109 runs only to lose in the super over. They will be keen on continuing their good work with the ball in order to strangle the Aussies on a slow pitch. Their batting, however, needs a massive improvement as they collapsed to 109 runs in their previous game.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Match 10

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Date & Time: Thursday, June 6 at 6 AM IST (8:30 PM local time on June 5)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

AUS vs OMA Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Naseem Khushi

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Travis Head (VC)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aaqib Ilyas, Mehran Khan

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (C), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

Dream11 Captaincy Options

Captain Options: Mitchell Starc, Travis Head

Vice-Captain Options: David Warner, Aaqib Ilyas

AUS vs OMA Probable Playing XIs

Australia - David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Oman - Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib llyas (capt), Zeesham Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan