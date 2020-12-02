AUS vs IND: Third T20I at SCG to be played in front of capacity crowd

Wednesday, December 02, 2020
     
The opening T20 will be played at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Friday followed by the second game in Sydney on Sunday. 

PTI PTI
Sydney Published on: December 02, 2020 19:40 IST
The third T20 International between India and Australia is set to be played in front of a capacity crowd with the New South Wales (NSW) Government lifting restrictions on stadiums from December 7.

In a world scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ODI series between Australia and India saw the return of spectators with restrictions (only 50 per cent of the stadium was allowed to be filled).

However, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced that stadiums can move to 100 per cent capacity from December 7. "From Monday, life will be very different in NSW," Berejiklian was quoted as saying by 'The Australian'.

This development means the third and final T20, slated to be played on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, can now have a full house. After the completion of the ODI series, that Australia won 2-1, the teams are set to compete in a three-match T20 series starting Friday.

The opening T20 will be played at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Friday followed by the second game in Sydney on Sunday. 

