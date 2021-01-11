AUS vs IND: India to travel to Brisbane for final Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cricket Australia's interim CEO Nick Hockley said that he received the confirmation from BCCI on Brisbane Test on Sunday night.

Brisbane will host the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as per the schedule. Cricket Australia's interim CEO Nick Hockley said that he received a call from the BCCI secretary confirming that India will travel to Brisbane for the final Test.

"I had a call last night from the BCCI secretary and he confirmed we are good to travel to Brisbane on Tuesday," Hockley told SEN Radio.

There ad been significant uncertainty over Brisbane hosting the final Test due to the hard quarantine rules in place for the game. However, according to ESPNCricinfo, the Indian players will be able to mingle in the communal areas around the hotel.

The lockdown in Brisbane will end on Monday and the Indian team will travel to Brisbane on Tuesday.

It is also reported that the Indian players will leave for home as soon as the Test ends.

The Brisbane Test is scheduled to take place between January 15-19. Australia are yet to lose a Test match in Brisbane since 1988.

Earlier, a three-day lockdown in Brisbane had put Cricket Australia in a spot of bother in its efforts to hold the fourth and final Test against India in the Queensland state capital from January 15.

The Lockdown was announced less than 24 hours after top cricket board officials from India and Australia were engaged in a discussion on relaxation of hard quarantine measures for the visitors.