AUS vs IND: India extend T20I supremacy in Australia with 10th consecutive win - In numbers

Image Source : AP India's captain Virat Kohli, third right, hugs teammate Hardik Pandya to celebrate their win in the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 6

The last time India played a T20I at the SCG, in November 2018, India had bounced back to win level the series. The time before that, in 2016, India had completed a high-octane 190-plus chase pulling off 17 in the final over. And the story once again remained the same for India. T Natarajan's economical spell and Hardik Pandya's blockbuster death-overs hitting helped India revive form an ODI series set-back to win the T20I series and extend their supremacy Down Under against the Aussies with a record-extending tenth consecutive win in the format. And captain Virat Kohli summed up the reason behind India's impressive comeback as he felt that the players have identified their roles and are executing it at the highest level.

Australia missed Aaron Finch in the big game while David Warner was earlier ruled out. Matthew Wade and the management pulled in some of the Big Bash players but the bowlers failed at the task in the final overs which has been the concern for Australia while Hardik once again revived India from a dismal middle-over downfall to a six-wicket win in Sydney.

10 is the number of consecutive completed matches India have won in the format, their longest streak ever which dates back to their win in Mumbai against West Indies. They then beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a three-match series where the opener was washed out due to rain. India then blanked New Zealand 5-0 before winning back-to-back games in Australia. They have now surpassed Pakistan and stand alongside Afghanistan with their record straight 10 wins. Afghanistan, however, also holds the record of most consecutive win in T20Is with 12 such victories.

10 is also the number of consecutive wins India have managed away from home in the format with their first victory coming against West Indies in Providence in August 2019 which was a one-off encounter.

71.66 is India's present win percentage since World T20 in 2016 with the Men in Blue completing 43 wins in 60 completed matches. During this period India won series in Australia (2020), England (2018), New Zealand (2020), South Africa (2018), West Indies (2019), Sri Lanka (2017), Zimbabwe (2016) and Ireland (2018).

195 is the third-highest successful run chase against Australia in T20I. India hold the top-two spots having chased down 2020 in Rajkot in 2013 and 198 at the SCG in 2016. 198 and 195 also stands as the highest successful T20I run chases in Sydney and in Australia oevrall.

7 is the number of times Team India have chased down 190-plus targets in T20I cricket. The next best is five, acheived by England, followed by Australia (4) and West Indies (3).

63.63 is win percentage of India in Australi against Australia in T20Is, which is, seven wins in 11 games. Other teams have comebined to win nine out of 34 T20Is, which is a win percentage of 26.47.

1st Virat Kohli is the only Indian skipper yo have won a T20I series in all SENA countries - Australia (2020), England (2018), New Zealand (2020), South Africa (2018).