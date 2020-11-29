AUS vs IND: Australia's top five drives hosts to highest ODI total against India - In Numbers

Image Source : AP Australia's Steve Smith reacts while batting during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 29

It was like the first game all over again - the openers fired and stitched another century stand before Steve Smith scored a century and Glenn Maxwell powered through the final overs to provide that impetus. And the end result was a better batting total than what they managed in the opener at the same venue, Sydney Cricket Ground. The only difference was Marnus Labuschagne being sent in at No.4 who added a half-century as well.

Aaron Finch and David Warner started off cautiously before managing a 142-run stand. Smith then continued his imperious form to score a fifth successive fifty-plus score and a 11th ton in the format. He was ably assisted by a patient Labuschange as the pair managed a century stand as well. Maxwell added the final touches with his 29-ball 63 to drive Australia to a colossal 389 for four.

389 for 4 is now Australia's highest ODI total against India surpassing their previous best of 374 for 6 amassed at the same Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday in the series opener. Overall, it is the third highest ODI total against the Men in Blue after 438 for 4 scored by South Africa in Mumbai in 2015 and 411 for 8 scored by Sri Lanka in Rajkot in 2009.

5 fifty-plus scores were made on Sunday by Australia's top five with Steve Smith scoring yet another century. This is the third instance of a team achieving this feat, with Australia managing it for the second time against India. It was back in 2013 when Australia's top five had all scored fifty or more in an ODI game in Jaipur but India chased down the total riding on Virat Kohli's 52-ball ton.

5 consecutive fifty-plus scores made by Smith, who has developed an affinity towards the Indian bowling attack. His last five innings against India are: 104 off 64 in Sydney, 105 off 66 in Sydney, 131 off 132 in Bengaluru, 98 off 102 in Rajkot, 69 off 70 at the Oval.

2nd time have India conceded more than 350 in successive ODI innings - 374/6 in 1st ODI and 389/4 in 2nd ODI. The last time it happened was in 2017 against England - 350/7 in Pune and 366/8 in Cuttack. India had however won both the games.

7 bowlers bowled for India on Sunday. The last time it happened was in June 2017 against Sri Lanka during the Champions Trophy.