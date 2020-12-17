AUS vs IND 1st Test Day 1 Live: Virat Kohli scripts impressive batting record at Adelaide Oval

Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, leading India from the front, slammed a fighting half-century on the first day of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval. The Indian skipper steadied the innings with Cheteshwar Pujara after India were jolted with the departure of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. Kohli and Pujara a 68-run partnership to help the visitors reach the 100-run mark.

Pujara was ultimately dismissed by Nathan Lyon on 43 but Kohli was accompanied by Ajinkya Rahane as the two saved the visitors from a batting debacle. The Indian skipper flaunted grit and resilience to reach his half-century. In the process, Kohli also etched an impressive record to his name.

The right-hander now has more Test runs at the Adelaide Oval than any other ground. He also completed 500 runs at the ground, becoming the sixth Indian batsman to amass 500-plus runs in Tests at a venue away from home and third Indian at an Australian venue after Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman (both at the SCG)

Before the start of today's play, Kohli had the most number of runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium (467). He now has the most number of runs at the Adelaide Oval (505).

Virat Kohli's top five run-scoring venues:

505 - Adelaide Oval (AUS)

467 - Arun Jaitley Stadium (IND)

433 - Wankhede Stadium (IND)

379 - Rajiv Gandhi Int. Stadium (IND)

354 - Vidarbha Cricket Ass. Stadium (IND)

Kohli's innings ended in the third session of the day due to a mix-up with his deputy, Ajinkya Rahane. Following an unfortunate run out, Kohli missed the chance to equal Ricky Ponting's record of 71 international centuries. At the time of his departure, India had posted 188 on the scoreboard in 77 overs