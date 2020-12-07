AUS vs IND: Aussies might play Test regulars in second warm-up game against India, hints Justin Langer

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Justin Langer and Virat Kohli

Australia coach Justin Langer on Monday hinted that he may use Australia A's second tour game against the Indians that begins in Sydney from December 11 as a platform to prepare some of his Test regulars for the forthcoming Test series.

As per the initial plans, the Australia team members were expected to leave for Adelaide Oval for the first Test, that begins on December 17, after playing the T20I series and the first warm-up which is running from December 6-8 concurrently with the T20I series.

However, injuries to some of Australia's top players may force a rethink.

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, who was preparing to play the ongoing three-day tour game, had to skip it as he received a call to rush to Canberra for the first T20I vs India after Ashton Agar injured his calf. He may now play the day-night tour game from December 11.

"I actually addressed the CA board the other day, one of the challenges we've got with such tight schedules ... we've got six injuries now, which is really unusual," Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"We'll obviously review it. That's one of the challenges moving forward, when guys are playing all the tours (and have) different sorts of preparations. Each injury has its own individual reasons but that's one of the challenges. There's other challenges."