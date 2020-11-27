AUS vs IND, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal gives away most runs ever by an Indian spinner in ODIs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuzvendra Chahal in 1st ODI against Australia

Yuzvendra Chahal has given away most runs by an Indian spinner in One-day Internationals. The leg-spinner scripted this embarrassing record during the first ODI between Australia and India on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The 30-year-old finished with figures of 89/1 in his 10 overs.

Chahal conceded 89 runs in his spell at Sydney to top the list. Interestingly, he is also sitting at the second spot, having leaked 88 runs against England at Edgbaston in the 2019 World Cup.

The third name in the list is Piyush Chawla, who had given away 85 runs against Pakistan in Mirpur back in 2008. Chahal's partner in India's spin-bowling unit, Kuldeep Yadav, stands fourth in the list after leaking 84 runs against New Zealand in Hamilton at the start of the year.

Resuming international cricket after over eight months due to coronavirus hiatus, Indian bowlers were ineffective against Australia's batting unit. Led by a robust opening stand between skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner, the hosts stitched 150 runs without losing a wicket. After Warner's departure, Finch scored his 17th ODI ton and kept the scoreboard ticking with Steve Smith. Finch departed after scoring an impressive 124-ball 111, consisting of 9 fours and 2 sixes.

Chahal dismissed Marcus Stoinis on a duck but he proved ineffective against Glenn Maxwell, who played a blistering knock of 45 runs off just 19 deliveries. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) all-rounder hit 2 sixes and a four in the 43rd over bowled by Chahal. Smith and Maxwell guided Australia past the 300-run mark in the 43rd over itself.