AUS vs ENG pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown play?

AUS vs ENG pitch report: The last two T20 World Cup champions Australia and England will lock horns against each other in the biggest cricket derby at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Saturday, June 8. Australia beat Oman in their first game while England's opening match against Scotland was washed out due to rain.

Australia were restricted to just 164 by Oman in their first game at Kensington Oval but Mitchell Marsh's men managed to defend the total with an impressive bowling display despite leaving out the star bowler Pat Cummins to the bench.

England somehow avoided a tricky situation against Scotland in their first game at the same venue. Scotland posted a 90/0 total in just ten overs and England were asked to chase a target of 109 in a rain-hit game. The game was abandoned after heavy rain in Bridgetown but there is no weather forecast of rain for the upcoming game on Saturday.

AUS vs ENG, Kensington Oval Pitch Report

Kensington Oval is proving a balanced surface in t20 cricket after its initial games in the T20 World Cup 2024. Bowlers have managed to dominate three of four matches played here with only Australia managing to reach the 160-run mark so far in this tournament. The average first innings score here is 137 with teams batting first notably winning 29 of 46 T20 matches so far.

Bridgetown, Barbados venue T20 numbers

T20I Matches: 46

Matches won batting first: 29

Matches won bowling first: 14

Average first innings score: 137

Average second innings score: 124

Highest total scored: 224/5 by West Indies vs England

Highest score chased: 172/6 by West Indies vs England

Lowest total recorded: 43/10 by West Indies women vs England women

Lowest total defended: 106/8 by Australia women vs New Zealand women

AUS vs ENG​ probable playing XIs:

Australia predicted playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England predicted playing XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.