AUS vs ENG, Ashes 1st Test Live Score: Starc gets big wicket of Joe Root, England tottering; three down now Australia vs England Live: England have gone with an all-pace bowling attack, with Mark Wood and Jofra Archer playing together only for the second time in a Test match. The visitors have opted to bat first and England will hope to put on a decent first-innings score as the Ashes kick off.

Perth:

Australia vs England, Ashes 1st Test Live Updates: Not many would have had Monty Panesar dominating the Ashes eve as part of their build-up bingo for the 74th edition of 'THE' Test series in the world, but it happened. It has been a long build-up, as Ben Stokes admitted, but the England skipper was glad that it was finally taking off and chose to bat first, which has usually been the case for the captains winning the toss. This is just the sixth Test match at the venue and all the previous five have been won by the teams batting first.

Australia will have a couple of debutants in Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett, while England have chosen to go all in with pace. Who will turn up in the West Test? Will England finally do one up on the hosts Down Under? Follow all the live updates of Day 1 of the first Ashes Test-