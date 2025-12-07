Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live Score: England hold out hope as Australia maintain dominance

AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live Score: England hold out hope as Australia maintain dominance

Australia vs England Live: England have been reduced to 134/6 ahead of day 4 of the ongoing second Ashes Test. The Aussies performed exceptionally well in the latter stages of day 3, putting England in a complex situation.

Australia vs England Live
Australia vs England Live Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: , Updated:
Brisbane:

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Day 4 of the second Ashes 2025-26 at the Gabba kicks off England finding themselves in a complex situation. Despite a decent start to the second innings, the visitors have been quickly reduced to 134/6 ahead of day 4, and the side still trails by 43 runs. Australia will hope to take the remaining wickets as soon as possible, and hope for another comfortable victory. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Australia Cricket England Cricket Ashes
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\