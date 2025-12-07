AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live Score: England hold out hope as Australia maintain dominance Australia vs England Live: England have been reduced to 134/6 ahead of day 4 of the ongoing second Ashes Test. The Aussies performed exceptionally well in the latter stages of day 3, putting England in a complex situation.

Brisbane: Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Day 4 of the second Ashes 2025-26 at the Gabba kicks off England finding themselves in a complex situation. Despite a decent start to the second innings, the visitors have been quickly reduced to 134/6 ahead of day 4, and the side still trails by 43 runs. Australia will hope to take the remaining wickets as soon as possible, and hope for another comfortable victory.