AUS-C vs IND-C Live: When and where to watch India vs Australia WCL semi-final live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OF LEGENDS INSTAGRAM Australia Champions will take on India Champions in the second semi-final of the World Championship of Legends

India Champions are in the semi-final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), something they wouldn't have thought that they would be when they were reduced to 42/4 chasing 211 against South Africa Champions. India needed to get to 153 to confirm their semis spot which they did. However, it will be the Australia Champions who they face in the semi-finals, a team that scored 275 in its final group stage game against the West Indies Champions.

Will the Indian team's rub of green transcend onto the legends team as far as the knockouts hoodoo is concerned? That is something awaited, however, India will have to play out of their skins to beat an Australian team led by Brett Lee and has the batters still in their late 30s, who can dismiss the opposition from its presence. For India, their batting has been a big concern in the last few games with a couple of batters not taking the responsibility to take their team out of danger.

When and where to watch AUS vs IND, World Championship of Legends semi-final match on TV and OTT in India?

The Australia vs India, World Championship of Legends semi-final T20 match at County Ground, Northampton will kick off on Thursday, July 11 at 9 PM IST with the toss to take place half an hour before. The matches will be live broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV while the live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

India Champions: Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi

Australia Champions: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Ben Laughlin, Brett Lee(c), Peter Siddle, Brad Haddin, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes