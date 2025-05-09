August likely to be new window for remainder of IPL 2025 matches following 'temporary suspension' The rescheduled phase of the 2025 edition of the IPL is likely to be played after India's Test tour of England, after the tournament was temporarily suspended owing to the cross-border tensions with Pakistan, which don't seem to be escalating.

New Delhi:

The 2025 edition of the IPL is likely to be moved to August for the remainder of the games to get done with. It was sort of an all-hands-on-deck situation for the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council after the PBKS vs DC match was abandoned in Dharamsala, with nearby districts such as Pathankot, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Hoshiarpur observing a blackout after reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu.

A day later, the BCCI informed all the franchises about the temporary suspension of the tournament and as per sources, new dates are being worked out and August might potentially be the likely window. 12 league matches and four playoff games were left to take place. Dharamsala, Ahmedabad and Jaipur were the three venues in the border states and area closer to the border where IPL matches were scheduled in the fag end of the season.

The venues of the matches which will be rescheduled will be thought after, given there are still more than three months remaining. India were supposed to tour Bangladesh for three T20Is and as many ODIs starting August 17, followed by the Asia Cup in August-September but the escalating cross-border tensions have rendered both the assignments in limbo.

The BCCI conveyed to all the franchises that the suspension is temporary, even though indefinite. India are scheduled to tour England for five Test matches, starting on June 20 until the first week of August.

There was a thought that the BCCI might concise the remaining games to two or three cities and the southern and eastern parts of the nation, but it chose to halt the tournament altogether as matches were running beside where there is a full-blown conflict going on at the border. RCB and Punjab Kings fans would be the most disappointed ones, given that for the first time, their respective teams looked like IPL contenders.