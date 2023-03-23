Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan likely to host tournament, India games possibly to be held at overseas venue

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India games likely to be held overseas in Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023: The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Pakistan Cricket Board were in a loggerheads situation over the venue of the Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan has the right to host the tournament but the Indian Board's secretary Jay Shah had earlier stated that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament which will be held in a 50-over format. There were meetings held to find a common ground.

Now as per a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Pakistan is likely to host the venue and India's matches can be held at another overseas venue. The report added that BCCI and PCB are now moving towards a resolution and the two teams- India and Pakistan can face each other outside Pakistan.

Though there are no venues confirmed for India's fixture, the games can likely be held in UAE, Oman or Sri Lanka. There can be five matches held at these venues, including two India vs Pakistan contests. The tournament will be held in September and can be a good option for preparing for the 50-over World Cup in India later in October- November. India and Pakistan are grouped in the same group and will be joined by a qualifier. The tournament will be held as per the 2022 Asia Cup format. There will be three teams in two groups and two from each will progress to the Super four. After the Super four, there will be a final between the top two teams.

Recently PCB sources informed that the tournament will likely be held in Pakistan and India's matches can be shifted to UAE. The Asia Cup was scheduled in September this year but Shah, who is also the ACC chairman, announced in October 2022 that India will not travel to Pakistan. In the first formal meeting between BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB chairman Najam Sethi held in Bahrain on February 4, the discussion regarding the venue of Asia Cup 2023 took place but the final decision was withheld.

