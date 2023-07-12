IND vs PAK Asia Cup matches to be held in Dambulla, Pakistan bound to play World Cup in India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to be kicked off at the end of August as the regional teams from Asia will have a go at each other for Asian glory. The venues for the tournament are Pakistan and Sri Lanka as the event will be held in a hybrid model. Notably, the venue for the India vs Pakistan game will reportedly be Sri Lanka's Dambulla.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal is currently in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meet. He informed that both the BCCI secretary and new PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf met each other ahead of an ICC Board meeting. "Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of the league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan games and a third game if both teams reach the final," Dhumal told PTI.

Pakistan bound to travel to India for WC

Pakistan Cricket Board has been reluctant to travel to India for the ODI World Cup in October, November 2023. They have stated that the Babar Azam team's participation in the marquee event is dependent upon government clearance. But an lCC member has stated that Pakistan are bound to travel to India for the tournament. Pakistan was among the full members to sign an ICC's Members' Participation Agreement in 2015, which was for 8 years.

"Once you have signed an MPA, you are contractually bound to play an ICC event at a venue decided by the global body. Obviously, security measures and other determining factors are always taken into account. But if a country pulls off even if security is not an issue, there could be legal and financial implications," the ICC member said.

