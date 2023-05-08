Asia Cup 2023: ACC decides to move tournament out of Pakistan, Sri Lanka key contender to host it

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER Asia Cup reportedly moved out of Pakistan

The Asian Cricket Council on Monday reportedly decided to move the Asia Cup 2023 out of Pakistan after the member nations rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board's proposal of a Hybrid model. The tournament which is set to be played in September 2023 became a centre point of debate in the Asian region since ACC chairman Jay Shah stated that India will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament. Moreover, Sri Lanka is emerging as a front-runner to host the multi-nation tournament.

As reported by PTI, the ACC has decided to shift the tournament out of Pakistan. It also states that the ACC chairman would need to convene an Excutive Body meeting to make the decision official. Also, it remains to be seen whether Pakistan will compete in the tournament. PCB was forced to send a hybrid model proposal after India decided not to send its team to Pakistan. The model was that India would play their matches at a neutral venue and Pakistan would play in their home.

"Najam Sethi (PCB chairman) was in Dubai today to procure support but to his horror, there were no takers for his proposal of Pakistan playing its games in Karachi or Lahore and India playing in UAE. Sri Lanka was always with BCCI and now even Bangladesh Cricket Board seemed opposed to the idea," an ACC source told PTI.

"ACC has always maintained that in principle the 'hybrid model' is unacceptable and the budgetary sanctions can never be passed. Also, it's not about Pakistan hosting its own matches. It also means that if India and Pakistan are in the same group, the third team will be travelling to and fro between Dubai and a city in Pakistan," the source added.

