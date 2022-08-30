Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: Virat Kohli hits gym ahead of clash against Hong Kong

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@VIRAT KOHLI) Virat Kohli sweats in the gym ahead of match against Hong Kong

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is always known for his fitness has hit the gym again before India takes on Hong Kong in their second group stage match in the Asia Cup 2022.

The Indian batting maestro Kohli shared pictures from his workout session on social media. In the pictures, Virat can be seen lifting weights and sweating in the gym.

Virat Kohli recently featured in his 100th T20I against Pakistan on August 28, when India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets. The Men in Blue will next face Hong Kong on August 31, Wednesday in their second match.

In their first match against Pakistan, the pair Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took the Indian team to the victory line when India was chasing 147 runs in the second innings. Kohli also spent some time in the middle when India lost opener KL Rahul in the first over. The 33-year-old Kohli scored 35 runs off 34 balls before getting out to left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz.

When things started to become tricky, the duo of Jadeja and Pandya rescued the Indian team to secure a famous win in the final over.

India squad for Asia Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Hong Kong squad for Asia Cup 2022:

Nizakat Khan (C), Kinchit Shah (VC), Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Ayush Shukla, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Scott McKechnie, Ahan Trivedi, Wajid Shah, Waheed Mohammad, Dhananjay Rao, Ateeq Iqbal

