Ashwin retires: 'Never a dull moment with you bowling', BCCI, Kohli, Kumble lead farewell wishes

Ravichandran Ashwin left the cricketing world in shock by announcing retirement from international cricket at the end of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane. The pink-ball Test in Adelaide turned out to be the last time he took the field for India where he picked up one wicket. Soon after his announcement to call it quits at the highest level of the sport, farewell wishes poured in for India's modern-day legend with BCCI, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane among many others leading the way.

"I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy," Virat Kohli wrote on X.

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane reminisced moments playing with the off-spinner as he stood at slip taking most catches off Ashwin's bowling while also wishing him the best for the next chapter of his life. "Congratulations on an incredible journey, @ashwinravi99! Standing at slip was never a dull moment with you bowling, every ball felt like a chance waiting to happen. All the best for your next chapter!" Rahane wrote.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir also lauded Ashwin for his incredible career especially in the longest format. Interestingly, Ashwin made his debut when Gambhir was in the Indian team and was playing even when the latter became the coach of the team.

"The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something that I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say that I became a bowler coz of Ashwin! U will be missed brother!" Gambhir wrote.

Here are some more reactions from current and former cricketers: