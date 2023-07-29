Ashes 2023: MCC releases statement after Steve Smith's run out controversy creates furore

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MCC logo

The ongoing Ashes has treated fans with some mouthwatering action as both England and Australia have matched each other in terms of cricketing brilliance. While the quality of cricket on display has been impressive and has drawn comparisons with the Ashes of 2005. the amount of controversy that the bilateral contest has witnessed has also been a reason for the fans to tune into the action.

A series marred with controversy has even prompted the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to chip in with a reaction after day 2 of the ongoing 5th Test match at The Oval saw yet another controversy rear its head as a lucky Steven Smith managed to survive a run out scare. The incident took place on the third ball of the 78th over when Smith nudged a ball gently on the on side off Chris Woakes and scampered for a double.

The sweeper on the leg side George Ealham, a substitute fielder gathered the ball and fired one in towards the striker's end with wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow waiting desperately to collect the ball and whip the bails off.

Ealham's accurate throw made matters easier for Bairstow and forced Smith to put in a dive at the last moment to get back into the crease. It looked like a very tight call to the naked eye and hence the square leg umpire had no hesitation in sending it upstairs for the third umpire to take a look.

TV umpire Nitin Menon took his time with the decision and used a split screen to get into a better position to give his judgement. The replay on the split screen suggested that Smith had marginally grounded his bat inside the crease with none of the bails completely out of the groove.

Based on his decision Nitin made the right call, however, the decision was booed by English fans present at the venue who after seeing that one half of a bail was out of the groove assumed that Smith's knock had come to an end.

Amid all the talks, MCC has released a statement explaining the law behind the run out and why Smith was adjudged not out on day 2.

