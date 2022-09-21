Ashes 2023: ECB announces Fixtures, releases 2023 summer schedule

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Ashes fixtures announced.

Ashes 2023: The England Cricket Board on Wednesday announced the fixtures of the 2023 home Ashes series as both the English teams-men and women will take on the Australian teams in 2023. The men's Ashes will consist of five Tests starting from June 16, while the women's Ashes will include a standalone Test along with three IT20s and three ODIs.

The women's series will be kicked off on June 22. Ben Stokes will lead England's charge for the first time in the Ashes as England will try to capture the urn for the first time since 2015. Meanwhile, Heather knight will lead England in the women's Ashes series.

Notably, this is the first time in Ashes' history that no test match of the series is being played in August in England. Ben Stokes' men will first play a four-day Test against Ireland before the action against Australia begins. The first Test will be played from June 16 at Edgbaston with the second to be played at Lords. The two teams will have a crack at each other at Headingley for the third test before taking on the field of Old Trafford and Kia Oval for the final two tests.

Also, ECB has released England's summer schedule with limited overs series being in the pipeline against New Zealand, Ireland, and Sri Lanka. The English men will play against New Zealand at home in a four-match T20I series, starting from 30th August and a four-match ODI series, beginning from 8th September.

Jos Buttler's men will also play against Ireland in a three-match ODI series, starting on September 20. Meanwhile, the women's side will lock horns against Sri Lanka in three T20Is and a single ODI at home which will start on 2nd September. and will later take on Ireland in another ODI series before the 50-over World Cup begins in India.

