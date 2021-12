Ashes 2021-22: Australia's Travis Head can't wait to get the 2nd Test underway

Follow us on Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES Australian cricket player Travis Head speaks to media at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday ahead of the second Ashes Test against England in Adelaide.

Australia are weighing up their options following the withdrawal of fast bowler Josh Hazelwood from the second Test match of the Ashes series here.

Speaking at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

"It's just I got opportunities to score and was able to take them and if that presents itself I'm going to try and take that, if it doesn't, then I'll feel like my technique's in a great space to go the opposite way," Head said.

The middle order batsman confirmed that Josh Hazelwood's spot would be a choice between Jhye Richardson and local boy Michael Nesser - stressing that both bowlers would be like for like replacement for Hazelwood.

The second Ashes Test starts at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.