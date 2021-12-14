Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
  5. Ashes 2021-22: Australia's Travis Head can't wait to get the 2nd Test underway

Ashes 2021-22: Australia's Travis Head can't wait to get the 2nd Test underway

Star of 1st Test, Travis Head said he is keen to continue with his attacking style of play in the 2nd Test, which would be played at his home ground

PTI PTI
Adelaide Published on: December 14, 2021 13:32 IST
Australian cricket player Travis Head speaks to media at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday ahead of the secon
Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Australian cricket player Travis Head speaks to media at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday ahead of the second Ashes Test against England in Adelaide.

Australia are weighing up their options following the withdrawal of fast bowler Josh Hazelwood from the second Test match of the Ashes series here.

Speaking at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

"It's just I got opportunities to score and was able to take them and if that presents itself I'm going to try and take that, if it doesn't, then I'll feel like my technique's in a great space to go the opposite way," Head said.

The middle order batsman confirmed that Josh Hazelwood's spot would be a choice between Jhye Richardson and local boy Michael Nesser - stressing that both bowlers would be like for like replacement for Hazelwood.

The second Ashes Test starts at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

