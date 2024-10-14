'As hungry as ever': India head coach backs Virat Kohli to return to form in New Zealand Test series

Monday, October 14, 2024
     
Virat Kohli's form in Tests hasn't been great since 2019. He has scored only two centuries in the longest format in last five years and his last 100-plus score came against West Indies in July 2023. He has gone eight innings without a century now and will be aiming to score runs vs New Zealand.

IND vs NZ
Virat Kohli

India are set to face New Zealand in the three-match Test series starting from October 16 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The team is coming off a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh but Virat Kohli's form has been a cause of concern for India. The former India skipper hasn't crossed the three-figure mark in the last eight innings and scored a fifty only once.

However, India head coach Gautam Gambhir is not worried about his form and has backed Kohli to be back to scoring runs in abundance in the series against New Zealand. "Virat is as hungry as ever. Hopefully, he will get runs here and then in Australia. We know how consistent he can get once he hit that phase," he said ahead of the first Test against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli has scored only two centuries since November 2019 in Test cricket and even missed five Test matches against England earlier this year due to personal reasons. With Australia tour coming up, it is very important for the 35-year-old to return to his usual run-scoring form sooner rather than later.

As far as India are concerned, the team is playing very good cricket at the moment. Against Bangladesh in Kanpur, India sealed the Test match effectively in just two days after more than two days were wasted due to rain and a wet outfield. The India head coach stressed on the importance of bowlers while also urging that the batter-obsessed attitude should end.

"This is the age of the bowlers. It's important for our batter obsessed attitude to end. if the batters make 1,000 runs, there's still no guarantee that the team will win a Test, but if a bowler takes 20 wickets, 99% guarantee that you'll win the match," he added.

