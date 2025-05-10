Arun Dhumal confirms IPL can start immediately, BCCI working on new dates, venue IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that the IPL can start immediately after India and Pakistan called for a ceasefire. The decision was made on the evening of May 10, and now BCCI is working on a new date and venues to host the tournament.

New Delhi:

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was halted after Pakistan infiltrated Indian airspace and launched several missile and drone attacks. The sudden attack forced the BCCI officials to suspend the IPL for a week. However, only two days later, India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire. The government officials will meet again on Monday, May 12, to decide on the future of the ceasefire.

In the meantime, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that the officials are working on the possibility of resuming the cash-rich tournament. He noted that the tournament can be conducted immediately after the new dates and venue are decided. Dhumal also stated to be in touch with the team owners, broadcasters and other important shareholders to confirm the future.

“Ceasefire has just been announced. We now explore the possibility of resuming and concluding the IPL. If it is possible to conduct it immediately… We need to work out the venue dates and everything, and we would now be speaking to all the stakeholders, including team owners, broadcasters, and everyone involved and find a way as to how to move forward. Most importantly, we will have to consult with the government,” Dhumal told the Indian Express.

Notably, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was stopped midway in Dharamsala after Pakistan’s attack on India. The lights were turned off in the stadium and the players and the fans in attendance were evacuated immediately. Narrating on what happened on the night of May 7, he noted that reports were coming in through social media and they thought that stopping the game would be the right thing to do.

“It was a challenge to take a call given the situation we were in. We had discussions with the district administration and state administration beforehand about the possibility of evacuating fans and how to go about it. But we were all hoping things would get better so that is why we started the game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. But there were reports coming in through social media, so we didn’t want any situation where fans panicked in the stadium. It was prudent that we stop the game and get fans out of the stadium,” he added.