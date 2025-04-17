Arshdeep Singh talks about roles and responsibilities at Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Ahead of the Punjab Kings' upcoming match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, young pacer Arshdeep Singh opened up on his roles and responsibilities. He mentioned feeling like a senior after spending seven years in the franchise.

Punjab Kings spent INR 18 crore to sign Arshdeep Singh in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. The youngster has clinched eight wickets in six matches so far at an economy rate of 8.73. He has been good for the team in the death over as Punjab have managed to win four out of their six matches so far in the season and are fourth on the points table.

Ahead of Punjab’s upcoming clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Arshdeep opened up on his roles and responsibilities in the team, stating that he feels like a senior after spending seven years with the franchise. He noted the importance of his spells by adding that he can’t afford to mess up at the time he bowls, and talked about his growth in the tournament.

“Ever since I came to Punjab Kings, barring the first year, I started feeling seniority in my role. I have been associated with this team for the last seven years and after spending my first year with the team, I started feeling that I have been given a huge responsibility,” said Arshdeep.

“The elevation in my role and growth came pretty early and hence, I knew that I could not mess up at crucial stages because at those times, not working as per the plan can put the team in serious trouble. Hence, I became serious and started feeling like a senior way too early,” he added.

Interestingly, Arshdeep also spoke about the trolls and memes that were made about him early in his career. He mentioned that the trolls fueled him and also laughed at their creativity on the social media.

“I have had ups and downs in my career. I have seen the highest point as well as the lowest point in a very short span. But I feel very entertained by these trolls. I laugh at their creativity and memes,” said Arshdeep.